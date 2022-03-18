At first she had carers at home from Comfort Call, then a GP asked her if she would go into respite just for a while.

They are very caring and good with her, so much so that she decided to stay there, of her own choice.

She loves everything about it and has made a lot of friends.

A letter of praise for Victoria Care Home from a reader.

It gives you peace of mind that your loved one is being taken good care of, and I am so grateful to them.

Susan Pimperton

By email

