Many people would rather see William and Catherine succeed Her Majesty, to avoid being locked into an ageing monarchy.

However, HM is between a rock and a hard place. For Charles to stand aside would cause reverberations for obvious reasons and William and the lass who is a national treasure deserve a chance to see their young family grow up.

It’s been a horrendous time for HM, losing the Duke of Edinburgh, plus there’s Andrew, and then the shenanigans of Harry and Meghan, but Queen Elizabeth remains the most respected head of state in the world.

The future of our monarchy is the topic of this week's letter.

This remarkable lady rises above it all. When she goes, this country will undergo a seismic shock.

I hope the area has an appropriate acknowledgement to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee of a much-loved sovereign.

Ron Clayton

By email

