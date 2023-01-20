Meghan can’t even make it up with her dad. He would love to see her and the family. If he died, it could be a regret on her part.

Netflix should never be allowed to let Royals air their views. Fortunately William and Kate are next in line for the throne – they are a lovely couple and will one day make a good King and Queen.

Advertisement

I really wonder what would Queen Elizabeth think of this Netflix docuseries of her beloved grandson, going against his family?

One reader thinks the Royals should keep quiet when it comes to their private lives.

Going back, Edward VIII left his duties to marry divorced Wallis Simpson and was considered disgraced by the Royals.

The Queen Mother never liked Wallis Simpson as her husband had to take over the duties.

Advertisement

Brenda Wilkinson

South Yorkshire

Advertisement

For another letter click here:

A message from the Editor:

Advertisement

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Advertisement

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.