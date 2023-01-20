Letter: Royal's views should be private
We seem to be reading a lot about Harry and Meghan but let them not forget that they were the ones that walked out of the Royal Family.
Meghan can’t even make it up with her dad. He would love to see her and the family. If he died, it could be a regret on her part.
Netflix should never be allowed to let Royals air their views. Fortunately William and Kate are next in line for the throne – they are a lovely couple and will one day make a good King and Queen.
I really wonder what would Queen Elizabeth think of this Netflix docuseries of her beloved grandson, going against his family?
Going back, Edward VIII left his duties to marry divorced Wallis Simpson and was considered disgraced by the Royals.
The Queen Mother never liked Wallis Simpson as her husband had to take over the duties.
Brenda Wilkinson
South Yorkshire
