Reception staff take a history from the patient, interpret this as best they can, feed this interpretation to the medical practitioner, who then makes a decision based on what could sometimes be unreliable information.

This has just happened to me. The matter was resolved when I spoke to the practitioner, giving the true version of events.

Receptionists are admin staff and cannot be expected to accurately pass on complex medical details. I don’t feel they have the training to deal with mental health issues, for example.

"Their skills aren’t being used to best benefit the patient", writes a reader in regards to doctors' receptionists.

Receptionists are being expected to perform what I would consider an enhanced role. A lot of time is wasted.

I feel this needs to be pointed out. This is not intended to be a criticism of receptionists in medical centres, but their skills aren’t being used to best benefit the patient.

Lesley Malton

South Yorkshire

