Letter: Real climate leadership needs to be shown

Ironically, just a few weeks prior to this, Labour councillors unanimously supported the Conservative-led Nottinghamshire County Council on a similar motion!

Many of your readers will have seen TV pictures of huge fires raging across the world in the last year.

And the latest report by top climate scientists to all world goverments declares the climate crisis will become irreversible without swift action to cut our emissions.

A reader feels not enough is being done with regards to climate change.

More than 400 councils, very many Labour-led, have so far declared climate emergencies.

In my opinion, it is time Bassetlaw Labour councillors joined them and provided real climate leadership for us all.

Dr Steffi Harangozo (Scientist)

Shireoaks

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.