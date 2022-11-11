At a stroke, the airport’s catchment area would extend down to Peterborough and up to York and even further afield.

If such a rail link was planned to be built, then Peel Holdings would probably think that it was worth continuing to fund the airport until it did become viable.

So my message to the campaigners and politicians is get the Government via Network Rail to fund the rail link.

A reader feels that, to make DSA viable, East Coast Main Line railway needs to have a loop link to the airport.

I think the cost is around £400m, would only take five years and it would sit well with the Government’s levelling up agenda.

Of course, Brexit didn’t help DSA – Wizz Air’s bread and butter business from the airport I understand was transporting east European workers to and from the Lincolnshire farmlands.

But as we can’t undo Brexit, we have to hope that the main line rail link will get funded. I’m not holding my breath waiting for this Government to help.

RJ Bramall

Advertisement

South Yorkshire

For another letter click here:

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

Advertisement

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.