This man inherited millions when The Queen died. He gets a wage of £250,000 a year as a non-working royal, yet it seems that it’s not good enough for him.

Someone please pass me the world’s smallest violin.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jayne Grayson

A reader has no sympathy for Prince Andrew's current situation

By email

For another letter click here:

Advertisement

Advertisement

A message from the Editor:

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.