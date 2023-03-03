Letter: Please pass me my tiny violin
Prince Andrew it seems is whingeing to his brother King Charles. He doesn’t want to be chucked out of his £30 million mansion apparently.
This man inherited millions when The Queen died. He gets a wage of £250,000 a year as a non-working royal, yet it seems that it’s not good enough for him.
Someone please pass me the world’s smallest violin.
Jayne Grayson
By email
