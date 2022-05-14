Because of this photo, we decided to have a reunion between residents old and young. We can’t believe how this joke of a reunion has now taken on.

The reunion will be at Worksop Miners Welfare, on September 9, and tickets are being snapped up.

I would just like to thank you for printing this photo, and I am sure many more are grateful, with thanks.

A photo we published recently has led to a reunion.

Isobel Stewart

Notts

