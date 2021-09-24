Letter: Perhaps it's time to bring back DARE?

In the recent elections for a Nottinghamshire Police and Crime Commissioner, I voted for Caroline Henry as my second choice, and I hope she is as good as Paddy Tipping was.

What concerns me at the moment is the drug takers and drinkers, particularly at night.

I feel safe in the complex where I live at night, but going shopping (even with a carer), I feel very vulnerable.

A reader asks if Bassetlaw District Council should re-introduce Drug Abuse Resistance Education (DARE) in schools.

Please don’t think I’m a moaner, but I would like to see foot patrols ‘on the beat’ around Worksop.

Perhaps Bassetlaw District Council could reintroduce Drug Abuse Resistance Education (DARE)?

Mark Baxter

Worksop

