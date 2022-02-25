Do they realise the devastating effect this is having on some of the most vulnerable in society?

Millions of pensioners have grown up not knowing any other systems than cash or cheques. Many haven't the knowledge, equipment or desire to utilise online banking etc.

The huge amount of online fraud tells its own story that security of money still leaves much to be desired.

A reader is concerned that we may end up going cashless.

Older and more vulnerable people are afraid of losing their savings.

Tradesmen such as window cleaners, gardeners, roofers and other mobile traders rely on cash transactions as the only practical means of payment.

Although the Government states that it will legislate to retain the use of cash, progress seems to be negligible.

Anthony W Hayes

Worksop

