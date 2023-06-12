News you can trust since 1895
Letter: Passers-by were so kind after my topple

On May 27, at about tea-time, I ineptly toppled over while walking.
By Simon Rawlins
Published 12th Jun 2023, 16:20 BST- 1 min read

I superficially grazed my knees, elbows, a shoulder, and struck my nose, having been deceived by the gradient of the hill.

I would like to thank most sincerely a young lady in a sky-blue dress who went to the trouble of phoning for an ambulance, despite having two youngsters with her.

Fortunately, this wasn't needed. Also, I should thank a passing motorist, who pressed a bottle of natural mineral water into my hand on a warm afternoon.

A letter of thanks from one of our readers after his fall.A letter of thanks from one of our readers after his fall.
A letter of thanks from one of our readers after his fall.
Simon Rawlins

South Yorkshire

