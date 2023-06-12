I superficially grazed my knees, elbows, a shoulder, and struck my nose, having been deceived by the gradient of the hill.

I would like to thank most sincerely a young lady in a sky-blue dress who went to the trouble of phoning for an ambulance, despite having two youngsters with her.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fortunately, this wasn't needed. Also, I should thank a passing motorist, who pressed a bottle of natural mineral water into my hand on a warm afternoon.

A letter of thanks from one of our readers after his fall.

Simon Rawlins

South Yorkshire

For another local letter click here:

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.