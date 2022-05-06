Walking kept us connected to ourselves and to others, and helped us to stay healthy and happy.

Walking is good for our minds, our bodies, and our cities, towns and villages.

But lots of us still struggle with narrow, cluttered, uneven pavements; crossings that prioritise cars rather than people; and growing numbers of speeding vehicles.

A reader wants to make our streets easier and safer to walk on.

It doesn’t have to be like this. That’s why I support the demands Living Streets has made, calling on politicians to pledge to improve our streets for all, cut air pollution and make walking easier and safer.

We call for commitments on default 20mph speed limits in built-up areas, improvements to crossings and junctions and an increase in the number of low traffic neighbourhoods. One person killed on our roads is one too many.

It is time we redesigned our streets around people. That way we can all enjoy the benefits of walking and build happier communities.

Terry Lloyd

Everton

