He is doomed, of course, and essentially it’s because he’s an inveterate liar.

Whether it’s another Tory or Sir Keir Starmer, our country and all its citizens deserve better than our current, disgraceful and disgraced PM.

Andy Allison

A reader has no faith in the Prime Minister Boris Johnson and says he is doomed to failure.

Notts

for another letter click here:

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.