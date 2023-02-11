Sorry, in my view it has never been free as it’s paid through direct and indirect taxation every day, and should be £18.2 billion a year richer instead of EU money, but as we know that is very debatable.

J Harding

A reader contradicts comments made by a Tory MP about the NHS being free.

