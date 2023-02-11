Letter: Our NHS has never been free
I recently heard some Tory MPs and political commentators saying that the NHS is free until the point of use.
Sorry, in my view it has never been free as it’s paid through direct and indirect taxation every day, and should be £18.2 billion a year richer instead of EU money, but as we know that is very debatable.
J Harding
By email
