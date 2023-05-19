Letter: Our emergency workers need protecting when they are trying to do vital job

This has got to stop, we are a long way from a few stern words from the police solving the situation.

These loyal people go to work to save and preserve life and put out fires, rescue people from terrible car crashes.

Police officers are trying to make the lives safer of people who are being intimidated, beaten and worse.

These people need to finish their shift, go home, see their family, have food and quality time in the evening.

There has to be a law passed to further protect these people and there must be harsher punishment.

Recently, I saw a video of fire officers being pelted with stones and fireworks while they were trying to save people from a burning building.

These people don’t want words of advice, they need the police to turn up mob-handed, throw them in the back of a police van and take them down to the station to be charged.

Peter Gill

South Yorkshire

