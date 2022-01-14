The Downing Street ‘bring your own booze’ party during last year’s lockdown that was reported this week shows that Boris’s party has nothing but contempt for the British people.

How much longer do we have to endure our Prime Minister’s attitude of one rule for them and another rule for us?

Robin Towle

A reader vents their anger over the story of a party at 10 Downing Street during lockdown.

Carlton in Lindrick

