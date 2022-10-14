Great credit must go to Coun James Naish, who has worked with his local community over the last 18 months, ensuring their concerns were addressed and so paved the way for the UKAEA to be confident the site would not face local opposition.

The potential investment of billions of pounds over the next 20 years or more can only bring prosperity, new jobs as well as help lead the way with greener energy production.

It is clearly a huge boost to the potential of the area that suffered the decline of the coal power industry.

West Burton Power Station will house the world's first nuclear fusion plant.

Paddy Ducey

Notts

