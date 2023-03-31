Nothing new there, just not all that common.

Then all of a sudden they start vaping. I could see the vapes of different bright colours. After decades, kids are still smoking and that saddens me.

I remember when I was still in secondary school back in the 90s.

I was just walking along and this kid of about six or seven was holding a cigarette and asked me for a light. When I told him that I don’t smoke and neither should he, the result was me being sworn at.

Don’t parents and schools teach kids not to smoke?

Mr S White

Worksop

