There is undoubtedly a big problem here.

Firstly, it might be interesting to look at the way in which this ‘school’ operates to see if there is an answer as it would appear very few people fully understand how academies operate.

They were introduced some years ago through the back door, so to speak. They are not designed to function in the same way as schools, that were controlled for many years by the local authority.

Academies are governed by an academy trust. There are two layers of governance – one operates at a strategic level, the other is responsible for the day-to-day management of the trust.

It can be seen therefore that academies are run or operated more as a business with each layer headed and run by numerous very highly paid executives, some of whom have little if any teaching experience.

I am not in a position to comment on the background of the senior executives at Outwood Academy Portland. It appears however this academy is headed by a chief executive, a chief executive principal, an executive principal, an associate executive principal, management principal, two vice-principals in management, associate vice principal management, business manager, three associate principal business managers.

In addition, the academy has support staff such as heads of year.

An academy is less accountable to parents and pupils. In fact I believe pupils attending an academy are more likely to be taught by an unqualified teacher. Basically education has been privatised, which is viewed by many as harmful to many vulnerable pupils.

A significant number of people still associate schools with the more traditional set-up of a headteacher, deputy head and teachers. Gone are the days when the names of every pupil were known by everyone in their schools.

I find it difficult to understand why every academy has so many highly paid individuals on their books. What do they all do?

It comes as no surprise to hear the county council has identified excessive fixed-term exclusions handed out at Portland as grossly out of proportion compared with other schools and academies.

This has prompted me to express my deep concern and suggest the reasons why this could be the case. It is known, for example, some less fortunate pupils experience difficulties as a direct result of not being given the attention they are entitled to receive.

The concerns of county councillors relating to excessive exclusion numbers has been defended by the academy.

Regrettably, the response does nothing to encourage me as it contains nothing more than ‘flowery’ words in its attempt to demonstrate how well the school is operating.

J Rider

Worksop

