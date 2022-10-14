Letter: Never mind the commas - we want to see our doctors
New health secretary Therese Coffey should stop worrying about the Oxford comma and concentrate on getting GP surgeries open.
We just want an accessible health service. If we are ill, we want to see a medical professional.
Jayne Grayson
By email
