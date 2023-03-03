Letter: Negotiating free parking for hospital staff is a must
Re: the question I have heard discussed of whether or not there should be free parking for NHS staff at our hospitals.
Surely this should be introduced or at least discussed in any pay negotiations that are to take place.
D A Wragg
South Yorkshire
