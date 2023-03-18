Remember, there might be serious issues as to why a kid is not in school.

Just to let him know though, not all truants are from families on benefits.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Families whose parents are working can also have children that don’t go to school.

Michael Gove's comments on truanting children have been criticised

Why is it just automatically assumed that children with parents on the dole are missing school?

Jayne Grayson

Advertisement

Advertisement

By email

For another local letter click here:

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.