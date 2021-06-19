Letter: Looking forward to MP's Little Red Wall Book of sayings

On foodbanks: They are there for people to top up.

On Dominic Cummings’s trip to Barnard Castle: He was a very brave man.

On Marcus Rashford’s campaign to extend food for poor children: celebrity virtue signalling.

A reader has contact us about some of the recent comments from Brendan Clarke-Smith MP.

On footballers taking the knee: Like giving the Nazi salute at the 1936 Olympic Games.

I can’t wait for him to publish his Little Red Wall Book of sayings.

Robin Towle

Carlton in Lindrick

