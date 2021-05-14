Letter: Let’s all work together for the good of this area

Rother Valley is in a priority one area and eligible for up to £20million of funding.

This huge pot of money is especially important for Rother Valley in order to tackle the disgraceful state of our high streets in Dinnington, Maltby, Thurcroft, Swallownest, and elsewhere.

My vision is for our town centres to be beacons of commerce, education, and employment.

Alexander Stafford MP says the funding will be a once-in-a-generation opportunity.

The deadline for round one bids, which pertains to the rejuvenation of high streets, is Friday, June 18. However, the strong support of our local authority is critical.

Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council must step up to the plate and fulfil their responsibilities to local people, by submitting a powerful bid which will restore our precious high streets and level up every town in Rother Valley.

This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity, and we must seize it fully.

We can not let this once-in-a-generation opportunity slip away from us.

We must all work together to ensure the best possible bid is submitted.

Alexander Stafford

Member of Parliamentfor Rother Valley

