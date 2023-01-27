The trouble is, in an urban context, it is almost impossible to travel at a consistent 30mph.

Traffic lights, pedestrian crossings, parked vehicles, jaywalkers, cyclists, dogs, children, buses, all slow us down. Almost every 200 or 300 yards, there’s something or other!

So, we spend our entire journey accelerating, braking, accelerating, stopping, slamming on the brakes at that amber light that has just turned red, and so on.

A list of reasons why we should all travel at 20mph.

And the more we fret about being late, the worse it gets, and the more frustrated we get, and the harder we accelerate! In this situation, a steady 20mph would use less fuel than the repeated acceleration to 30.

There is nearly always no point in aiming for 30mph because we’ll soon have to slow down or stop. What’s more, the constant braking increases brake and tyre wear.

We know that the tiny dust particles that come off tyres and brake pads are a major cause of illness. Anything which reduces that wear and tear is beneficial to wellbeing.

So, I say that 30mph (anything up to 50mph) uses less fuel than 20 on the open road.

However, in most built-up areas, we use less fuel, have longer-lasting tyres and brake pads and help public health and wellbeing by less accelerating and braking if we go at 20mph. What’s more, there is less risk to pedestrians at 20mph.

So, 20mph is better for human and environmental health and we need to make it the norm in the majority of residential areas.

Roy Morris

By email

