Did you know a campaign called Back to 60 Movement has won the right to a judicial review and is taking the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) to the High Court?

On June 5 and 6, they will attempt to get the 3.9 million women justice over non-consultation in raising the pensionable to 66 and above.

Michael Mansfield QC will lead the case and the argument for the movement.

However there does not appear to be enough media coverage regarding this significant event. That is why I am raising the awareness now. Let’s hope and pray for justice rightly deserved.

Let’s support these poor ladies who have been failed by this awful Government.

Viki-Jane Shaw

Notts

