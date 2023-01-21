Mum really was a fighter and she was determined to walk again, but after her second stroke in the summer of 2018, she sadly passed away.

Like so many others, stroke has left a devastating effect on my family.

However, many people don’t realise that the vast majority of strokes – around 80 to 90 per cent in fact - are preventable.

Support the Stroke Association’s Stride for Stroke campaign and raise money for a good cause.

That’s why I’m supporting the Stroke Association’s Stride for Stroke campaign.

This year, the charity is challenging stroke survivors and everyone that’s affected by stroke, to walk 1.3 million steps - that’s one step for every stroke survivor in the UK today.

I know that might sound like a lot, but it’s actually the recommended 10,000 steps a day for 130 days, so it’s much more manageable when you break it down.

Stroke strikes every five minutes in the UK and it changes lives in an instant. However, with our support, the Stroke Association can help more stroke survivors and their families rebuild their lives.

Kaye Adams, TV presenter and ambassador for the Stroke Association.

Staying active and having a healthy lifestyle are two great things you can do to help prevent stroke, so it’s time to lace up those running or walking shoes and get set for a challenge that will make a huge difference.

Sign up today at www.stroke.org.uk/stride

Kaye Adams

TV presenter and ambassador, Stroke Association

