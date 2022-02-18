Unfortunately the cost of a return journey to town for a family of four is nearly as much as the fuel cost for a small car to provide a full week of local motoring.

Unless some action is taken to rectify this situation, our efforts to combat global warming by changing motoring habits will be nothing more than gesture politics and our cities will continue to be unattractive destinations for both pedestrians and motorists with consequent damage to retail businesses.

Paul Brown

A reader feels travelling on public transport is too costly.

By email

