But let’s look at what he has been up against by examining the latest official world test player rankings.

Batting: Australia have four batters in the top ten including the number one, England have one in the top 25.

Bowling: Australia have four bowlers in the top 20 including the number one. England have two in the top 20 but one is 39-years-old and the other is 35, so are not able to play every match.

"Be thankful for the runs he has scored in difficult circumstances.", says a reader about Joe Root.

Wicket keeping: let’s not go there (no ratings available anyway).

And Australia are, of course, the home team playing in home conditions. England’s ‘acclimatisation’ was a couple of days of inter-squad match practice.

Brilliant as the late Ray Illingworth was in masterminding the Ashes victory in Australia in 1970/71, despite not getting a single lbw appeal upheld during the whole series, he would have struggled to get a win or even a draw in today’s circumstances.

So don’t blame Joe. Be thankful for the runs he has scored in difficult circumstances.

Steve Hanstock

South Yorkshire

