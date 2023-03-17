Taking back control of our country and taking responsibility for large swathes of policy, previously decided by the EU, is, for many who wanted to leave, like a breath of fresh air.

Having autonomy over our country also means control of our democracy, borders waters, etc.

I don’t want this to sound like leaving the European Union has led to a rosy Utopian Britain, far from it.

There are still many problems that we will need to iron out.

Even the Northern Ireland protocol which Rishi Sunak thinks he has scored a victory on, is not fully settled because the DUP have yet to fully agree upon it, at the time of writing this letter.

The European Union still maintains it is a single market, no surprise there, but it is early days yet on this still contentious issue.

Many parliamentary advocates for Brexit and also businesses have already said there are benefits for the United Kingdom.

Apart from a few I have mentioned already, we will also have control of our own money, freedom to regulate in a more proportionate way, and one that works for all British people.

We now have the ability to trade more freely with non-EU markets and presently, the UK is working to put in place new trade agreements with many non-EU countries around the world.

These are but a few examples of the many opportunities that demonstrate we can and will do things differently outside of the EU.

On the subject of freedoms of movement, administration is long and tedious to sort through, alongside the general European Union red tape, but I am sure it will be sorted when agreements have been reached on this issue.

We cannot blame Brexit every time a crisis hits Britain because there are so many other causal factors to be considered.

These include uncontrolled, unsustainable, illegal immigration, along with net migration, which is the highest it has been since the war years.

However, this is another contentious subject for debate another day.

But for now, Brexit should, after nearly seven years, be put to bed because it was a democratic decision to leave and we must all abide by that.

Hilda Ali

South Yorkshire

