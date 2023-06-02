There is a growing sense of disillusionment and mistrust among the public, and it is clear that our current political system is failing to meet the needs of the people.

The recent imposition of authoritarian rules around the right to protest, coupled with the introduction of voter ID, have further eroded our faith in the political process.

It is clear that urgent action is needed to fix our democracy and restore trust in our institutions.

"We cannot afford to sit back and watch as our political system crumbles around us", says a reader.

We need a political system that is fair, transparent, and truly represents the will of the people.

It is time for our MPs to listen to the people and take bold action to fix our broken democracy.

I urge all MPs to support electoral reform and to work towards creating a political system that truly represents the diversity of our society and encourages greater political engagement and trust in our democracy.

Chris Nettleship

Nottinghamshire

