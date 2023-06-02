News you can trust since 1895
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Girl, 12 & boy, 17 die following major incident at beach
Virgin Media customers told to switch off their routers - here’s why
Alison Hammond breaks down in tears on This Morning
Bournemouth beach deaths: Boat impounded by police
Police investigation launched after man and woman found dead in shed
Body of 15-year-old found in lake after massive police search

Letter: It's time to mend the political system

Our democracy is in crisis.
By Chris Nettleship
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 14:20 BST- 2 min read
Updated 2nd Jun 2023, 14:31 BST

There is a growing sense of disillusionment and mistrust among the public, and it is clear that our current political system is failing to meet the needs of the people.

The recent imposition of authoritarian rules around the right to protest, coupled with the introduction of voter ID, have further eroded our faith in the political process.

It is clear that urgent action is needed to fix our democracy and restore trust in our institutions.

"We cannot afford to sit back and watch as our political system crumbles around us", says a reader."We cannot afford to sit back and watch as our political system crumbles around us", says a reader.
"We cannot afford to sit back and watch as our political system crumbles around us", says a reader.
Most Popular

We need a political system that is fair, transparent, and truly represents the will of the people.

It is time for our MPs to listen to the people and take bold action to fix our broken democracy.

We cannot afford to sit back and watch as our political system crumbles around us.

I urge all MPs to support electoral reform and to work towards creating a political system that truly represents the diversity of our society and encourages greater political engagement and trust in our democracy.

Chris Nettleship

Nottinghamshire

For another local letter click here:

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.

Thank you

Related topics:MPs