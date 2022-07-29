The Nottinghamshire Police and Crime Commissioner has been found guilty of speeding FIVE times in a 12-week period.

A six month ban, which seems inadequate for such a string of offences and a £2,400 fine were imposed on Caroline Henry.

What she should do is resign. The hypocrisy of some (Tory) figures is beyond belief.

A reader feels it is time for Caroline Henry to step down from her role as Nottinghamshire PCC.

How can we, the public, have any faith in her leadership after such abysmal behaviour?

Paddy Ducey

Notts

