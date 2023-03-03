While putting my goods through the scanner, I noticed the contents spilling out of a bag of cheese as the bag had burst, so asked the only assistant in the area if someone could replace it.

Breaking off the chat she was having with her friend, she explained I would have to do it myself – which I did.

Returning to the checkout with my cheese, I reluctantly had to interrupt the still ongoing conversation, about holidays I believe, to have the till restarted.

A reader wasn't impressed with the lack of help while shopping at his local supermarket.

To cut a long story short, does anyone know how I go about obtaining the staff discount which Tesco owe me?

I am not asking for wages.

Stephen Crowther

South Yorkshire

