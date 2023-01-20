Letter: It's all a matter of saving
What is the difference between a goalkeeper who saves goals and a nurse who saves lives?
By GM Cosford
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
About £250,000 per year.
Just a thought.
GM Cosford
South Yorkshire
