News you can trust since 1895
NationalWorldTV

Letter: It's all a matter of saving

What is the difference between a goalkeeper who saves goals and a nurse who saves lives?

By GM Cosford
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

About £250,000 per year.

Just a thought.

GM Cosford

A reader questions the wage of a footballer compared to that of a nurse.
Most Popular

South Yorkshire

For another letter click here:

A message from the Editor:

While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Thank you