As the current Lord of Worksop Manor, with the grand serjeanty right to present the glove, it was indeed sad that the historic right was not honoured at this Coronation, despite submitting my claim.

Being born and raised in the town, it would have been a privilege to represent Worksop and our community.

We can only hope that, at the next coronation, traditions may be restored and the town given a chance to raise its profile and its role in this beautiful part of the country.

Mr R Beaumont

Lord of the Manor of Worksop

