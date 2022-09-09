The owners, the Peel Group, say that it has never made a penny profit. So what can the politicians do that a professional business which runs airports can’t? Well it is difficult to see anything!

The airport is surrounded by well-established competitors. Humberside to the east, East Midlands to the south, the mighty Manchester to the west and Leeds-Bradford to the north. One could reasonably ask; does the region actually need another airport? As with all airports, its customers are the airlines, the same airlines that are well-established at the aforementioned existing airports.

Why would an airline want to come to DSA and essentially compete with itself at its existing airports? Well it seems none are that stupid as few came to DSA.

A reader asks "Do we really need our local airport anymore?"

In the past, DSA has existed with only two airlines – Hungarian-owned Wizz Air, who have recently cancelled 13 routes for all time, and travel company Tui, whose many routes are seasonal and only operate in the summer months.

At times there are more than four hours between departure flights. It must be like a ghost town instead of a bustling airport.

Whatever the politicians decide, it must not include throwing taxpayers’ money at the problem. It is far too easy to spend other people’s money on lost causes!

With high inflation coming and the rising costs of energy, many people will have to curtail future expenditure on foreign holidays which will have an impact on many airlines. What will happen then to DSA?

A Hall

South Yorkshire

