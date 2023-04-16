Jake Richards has no connections with Rother Valley, and to say the reason why towns such as Dinnington and Maltby are failing is due to having a Conservative MP is, frankly, ridiculous.

Many of these areas have taken Labour voters for granted for generations and as a result I believe our local towns and villages have suffered.

I find it odd that he seems to be quite happy to place much of this blame on the national Conservative Government, but when it comes to the matters that really affect the lives of every single person living in Rother Valley, he must look closer to home.

One reader doesn't agree with would-be Rother Valley MP Jake Richards

Mr Richards has condemned a number of these decisions, placing him at odds with local Labour parties. He claims he will represent the people of Rother Valley, yet his ‘guest column’ focuses solely on national issues.

I fear that with Mr Richards, the party in red is parachuting in an aspiring career politician, who will have very little regard for his constituents.

I can’t think of any reason why a lefty London barrister, who at face value seems so out of touch with the people he claims he wants to represent, would give South Yorkshire and the area of Rother Valley the time of day.

Jim Cooper

By email

