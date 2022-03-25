Over the years, the medical profession have given clear guidelines on drinking alcohol in moderation, advising us to drink within a specific number of units weekly.

There have also been a number of initiatives to encourage people to quit smoking. Advertising tobacco products has been banned, the design of cigarette packets has been revised and sponsorship of sporting events supported by the tobacco industry is not permitted.

The final straw for some smokers may have been in July 2007 with the introduction of the smoking ban.

A letter this week about obesity in Britain.

However, one of the points raised was that health professionals are uncomfortable in raising the issue of weight with patients.

Meanwhile, there seems little large food companies and supermarkets are doing to alleviate the situation.

Maybe there is a case for some state intervention before the situation gets worse.

H Genders

Worksop

