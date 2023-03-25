As a child, Saturday TV, in the daytime, was monopolised by Grandstand and World Of Sport, then of course Match of the Day on Saturday nights during the football season.

In adulthood, meanwhile, Gary Lineker had become a national institution. However, all that was turned on its head on a recent Saturday.

All these ‘Super Saturdays’ during sports tournaments when gold medals and triumphs reigned supreme, they all seemed like they never really happened when contrasted to last Saturday’s ‘Not Super Saturday’.

The saga with the Beeb and Gary Lineker has caused our readers to write in about free speech.

So what brought that about? Shock, horror, Gary Lineker dared to express an opinion on Twitter.

The Beeb came down on him like a ton of hot bricks. They suspended him.

His co-presenters such as Ian Wright, Alex Scott and Alan Shearer, in disgust all rallied round in solidarity.

Result? The Saturday sports programmes from the Beeb were all pulled from the schedules at the last minute, replaced by the likes of Bargain Hunt and Antiques Roadtrip.

Match of the Day was reduced to just 20 minutes of films featuring the latest matches but with no presenting, nobody chewing the fat over the day’s events.

I’m no sports fan myself, but that’s not the point. The fact is, all this came about because someone spoke his mind. Whether or not I agree with what he said was by-the-by. This is a democratic society, we are supposed to be allowed the privilege of free speech, providing it’s not offensive.

Oh but he’d contravened impartiality rules, the Beeb said. Fair enough if it was a news presenter but Gary Lineker’s a sports presenter. Anyway, as it happened, the situation’s been resolved and Gary, and his supporters, were on our screens this Saturday just gone.

One thing’s for sure though: what people in the public eye say on social media can sure turn round and bite them on the backside. Gary Lineker definitely learned that the hard way.

Cathy Langan

By email

