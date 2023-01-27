However, it’s not always easy to know how to make life happier for others.

A wise man once told me that ‘the kindest thing you can do for someone is to let them help you’.

That’s why my resolution is to always let people buy me dinner if they want to. It’s a kindness.

Jim Jepps

South Yorkshire

