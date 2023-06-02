Letter: Illegal bikers need to show greater responsibility on our roads

Apart from the obvious sunny dry days, it’s the time when the unemployable youths ride around the housing estates on motorbikes without helmets.

My fear is that some will have no licence, no insurance, no road tax etc

Some of them ride on main roads pulling wheelies but the first time they have an accident it will obviously be someone else to blame.

It’s just a shame we no longer have conscription as they could be rounded up and sent to earn their unemployment benefits.

Ian Longley

South Yorkshire

