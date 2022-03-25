I had to check the calendar as I thought it was April 1.

He'll love it when being interviewed being addressed as Sir Gavin, won't he?

It’s madness.

Gavin Williamson, former Education Secretary, has been given a knighthood.

D Allen

By email

