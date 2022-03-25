Letter: I thought Williamson's knighthood was an April Fool's joke
I've just put the news on and saw that Gavin Williamson, yes, the minister who presided over the school exams fiasco, has been awarded a knighthood.
I had to check the calendar as I thought it was April 1.
He'll love it when being interviewed being addressed as Sir Gavin, won't he?
It’s madness.
D Allen
By email
