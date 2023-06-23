News you can trust since 1895
Letter: I feel our MP is simply out of touch with people in this area

Monday, June 19, 2023, saw the end of the sorry Boris Johnson saga, but where was Rother Valley’s MP Alexander Stafford?
By Harry Cooper
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 17:20 BST- 2 min read

Voting in favour of the Privileges Committee’s report would have proved that Mr Stafford listened to, understood and represented his constituents’ anger about Partygate and the hypocrisy of us being denied the opportunity to see our loved ones, attend funerals and generally having to endure the misery of lockdown, while so many of his colleagues partied.

I ask Mr Stafford simply: why did you abstain from the vote?

Mr Stafford’s choice to abstain has proven to me that he’s out of touch with those of us he represents.To state it clearly, Mr Stafford should have been there sending a powerful message on behalf of his constituents, along with the other Honourable and Right Honourable members of the House, that no-one is above the law.

A reader asks if Alexander Stafford will explain why he was unwilling to represent his constituents in Monday's vote.A reader asks if Alexander Stafford will explain why he was unwilling to represent his constituents in Monday's vote.
This is a point of view shared by many of his constituents.

Not only are we angry about the lies throughout Johnson’s entire career and Partygate, we are particularly frustrated that we have voiced our anger towards Mr Johnson and the others who partied (including Mr Sunak) and it fell on either deaf or wilfully ignorant ears.

It feels as though our perspectives are ignored because they challenge our MP’s personal loyalties.

As a constituency, we have had to rely on other MPs to represent our voices and vote in favour of maintaining decent and honest behaviour from our Parliamentarians and the Parliament they make up.

It seems to me that all Mr Stafford has done is proven himself to be a Johnson loyalist who does not care about his constituents.

Will Mr Stafford explain why he is unwilling to represent his constituents, and if he will not, or can not represent us, will he stand aside to allow someone who will do the job properly?

Harry Cooper

Rother Valley constituent

