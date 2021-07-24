Letter: I feel our MP is showing his true colours

I feel he fell in line with Tory selfishness, voting in favour of cutting the foreign aid budget.

In a time when the world’s poorest countries need more help not less, he has shown his and the Tories true blue selfish colours.

Roll on the next election and let’s hope we can get back to an MP who truly represents what most self-respecting citizens believe in.

A reader writes in to say he feels let down by our MP Brendan Clarke-Smith

Paddy Ducey

Nottinghamshire

