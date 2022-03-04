Letter: Attitudes of some of today's youth are quite disturbing
I love a Louis Theroux documentary. Last week, we had one about the American youth who have turned to white supremacy, lining up to give Nazi salutes and use nasty talk about people that were not white.
I thought today’s youth were accepting of everyone but by the looks of what’s going on in the USA, it seems not.
Jayne Grayson
by email
