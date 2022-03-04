The merits of the ‘Good Old Days’ versus modern times spring to mind, particularly with the current controversy concerning Prince Andrew and Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Born in 1937, I grew up in an era when times were hard for everyone, yet a community spirit thrived, in spite of the fact that we were all on board the same floundering ship HMS Poverty/Unemployment.

Despite these hard times with families living in back-to-back terraced housing, we all looked out for each other and helped when we could.

A reader feels respect has gone downhill since he was a child.

Families lived as a family and in those days single parent families, other than when a partner died, were a rarity.

We were brought up to respect our elders and those in authority, particularly the Royal Family and Prime Minister of the day.

Sadly, recent events have made it very hard for me to have any respect for Prince Andrew and, to a lesser degree, Boris Johnson.

News that the Prince has cut a sex case deal with Virginia Guiffre reportedly costing £12million paid with help from the Queen makes a mockery of his repeated denial of ever meeting her.

Readers may ask why should someone who protests his innocence agree to this?

In addition, Boris Johnson lost many people’s respect when he initially denied attending Downing Street parties while ordering the nation to follow severe Covid restrictions.

As the Bob Dylan song says The Times They Are A-Changin’ – sadly not always for the better!

Cyril Olsen

South Yorkshire

