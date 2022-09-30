These are my thoughts on Lidl’s application to build on a large area of natural habitat near the Blyth Road/Carlton Road junction.I grew up on the Queen Edith Council Estate in Cambridge. The land was ‘brown-field’. Very marshy to an extent that houses were built on ‘rafts’ of concrete.Large patches of wilderness remained unbuilt on for a decade.So, as a four-year-old, I grew up with clear-water streams fed by springs from near the new Addenbrookes Hospital. Water full of newts, stickle-backs, frogs, etc.Likewise the oasis of wilderness which remained with nesting rodents; hedgehogs; frogs; newts; lizards and nesting birds such as sky-larks with their beautiful ‘call’.But the ‘drive’ to ‘in-fill’ is overwhelming. The stream was ‘piped’ so that building could occur over it. The waste miniature nature reserves were built on. Some of my siblings, 12 years younger than me, didn’t enjoy the childhood that I enjoyed adjacent to nature.So you no doubt can glean my viewpoint.

David Ellis

Worksop

A letter this week about the proposed development of Lidl on the Blyth Road/Carlton Road junction.

