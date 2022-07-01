How low does The Conservative Party want to sink before the Augean Stables are cleared out?
Our own MP has pinned his colours to the wrong mast, in a particularly unctuous manner.
I’m afraid the game’s up, Brendan.
Andy Allison
Notts
