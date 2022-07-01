Letter: How low can this Government sink?

On the subject of former Tory MPs in by-election seats, one watched porn in The Commons, one was found guilty of sexual assault. Both are led by the most corrupt PM in modern history.

By Tracy Smith
Friday, 1st July 2022, 2:00 pm
Updated Friday, 1st July 2022, 3:14 pm

How low does The Conservative Party want to sink before the Augean Stables are cleared out?

Our own MP has pinned his colours to the wrong mast, in a particularly unctuous manner.

I’m afraid the game’s up, Brendan.

Andy Allison

Notts

