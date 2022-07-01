How low does The Conservative Party want to sink before the Augean Stables are cleared out?

Our own MP has pinned his colours to the wrong mast, in a particularly unctuous manner.

I’m afraid the game’s up, Brendan.

A reader feels the time is up for our current Conservative Government.

Andy Allison

Notts

For another letter click here:

A message from the Editor:

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers, we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.