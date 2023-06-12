News you can trust since 1895
Letter: How can they justify this large amount of houses being built in our village?

My family, who live in Clowne, are totally objecting to the proposed mammoth new housing development, around 1,800 houses, near Clowne.
By M. Moore
Published 12th Jun 2023, 13:40 BST- 1 min read

How developers and local councils can ever feel justified in bulldozing a 24-hectare site of green belt, and without evidence that there are sufficient public services to provide to thousands more residents, is absolute insanity.

Do they really require a reality check on the lack of GPs and dentists? Also crucially, what about the environment and natural habitat? Instead there will be thousands more cars emitting carbon, which goes against any green sustainable plans.

Many local residents want a new approach to local planning, such as compulsory evidence of an environmental approach, as well as sufficient doorstep public services, because I feel currently there is no accountability.

A reader isn't happy about the amount of houses planned to be built near Clowne.A reader isn't happy about the amount of houses planned to be built near Clowne.
A reader isn't happy about the amount of houses planned to be built near Clowne.
M. Moore

Clowne

