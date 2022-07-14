Many ordinary beings look on in horror as the population is rapidly increasing, putting pressure on schools, GP surgeries, hospitals and housing.

Already we have been through a decade of austerity with Government cutbacks and crumbling services along with vast housing projects having been granted with little thought to the services that will be used.Already it is almost impossible to get to see a doctor or a policeman.

Our small island is already overcrowded.We’re worrying if we will continue to be able to afford to pay to run a car, to heat the house and to eat.

A word of warning to the newcomer: we’re getting more than fed up, so beware, writes reader Marian Burbridge.

But as yet nothing has been done to help the pensioners of this country.A word of warning to the newcomer: we’re getting more than fed up, so beware.

Marian Burbridge

North Anston

